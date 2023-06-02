Štefan Hríb: Praise Globsec | Opinions | .a week

it is characteristic that the best of us repeatedly destroy ourselves. The generation of Mir Šatan and Miša Handzuš recognized this when they decided to heal Slovak hockey, the people from the ESET company recognized this when they turned their global success into support for our culture, media and science – and Globsec already knows it. He brings world leaders to Slovakia, adds a stamp of top quality to all of us, cultivates our public debate on global challenges, and then reads on billboards that he should get out of Slovakia, and hears from several of our politicians that he is just a servant of the global arms industry.

It is not easy to stand out in Slovakia.

But we desperately need examples of standing out and transcending one’s own smallness.