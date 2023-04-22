Štefan Hríb: Zuzana Čaputová’s decision | Opinions | .a week

at first sight the matter is clear. The parliamentary elections are unlikely to turn out well, there is a threat of the return of the kidnapped state and the questioning of Slovakia’s place in the structure of the free West, and that is why filling the office of the president will be crucial. This is confirmed by the Slovak experience with Michal Kováč, who as president helped to end swordism, and also the Slovak experience with Andrej Kisk, who as president helped defeat the mafia state. And since Zuzana Čaputová did very well as head of state, among people who respect the rule of law and the free West, it seems obvious that she should run again. It is even often understood as the duty of the current president.

And what is the second view? Does it exist at all?

It exists. Zuzana Čaputová is not a machine, but a person. He has his own soul, character, family and right to his own life and happiness.