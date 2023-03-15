Home News Štefan Hríb’s speech after awarding the Dominik Tatarka Award: We are not hopeless Culture | .a week
News

Štefan Hríb’s speech after awarding the Dominik Tatarka Award: We are not hopeless Culture | .a week

by admin
Štefan Hríb’s speech after awarding the Dominik Tatarka Award: We are not hopeless Culture | .a week

esteemed jury of the Dominika Tatarka Awards, dear guests, Erik.

When I changed my profession in 1991 and started writing for Lidové noviny, in addition to the feeling of undeserved privilege, I also felt that Slovakia was moving in a dangerous direction. In 32 years, that is, today, I am in exactly the same situation – with the Dominika Tatarka Award, and with the feeling of my own country.

Just like in 1991, the elections are approaching, and they have no way of turning out well. And not even if the kidnapped state did not return. The events of the last three years have revealed this about us.

It looks hopeless. But it is not hopeless.

I have never met Dominka Tatarka. I only know his face from older film documentaries and then from later dissident photographs. But it is his changing face that reveals almost everything – before 1968, he acted as a “regime” intellectual in the pictures, while his face during normalization was, on the contrary, captured as completely free.

What was it? What made him a free man?

When I started working in Free Europe, I became friends with Agnesa Kalinova. At that time, several young editors came to the Slovak editorial office in Munich, and she was our great friend and helper.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

You may also like

Napoli-Eintracht: guerrilla warfare in the center among fans,...

“Netmarble expects a turnaround in earnings in the...

How much are the tickets for the Måneskin...

The undercover reporter discovered that the confinement center...

US Officials Appeal Protections for Voyager Executives in...

Drug promotion and “ecstasy” arrest 3 people

Unit for the search for disappeared persons took...

Cover50 (Pt Turin) goes to the Made in...

Media tour to combat gender-based violence against women

Signs that indicate that your partner is stopping...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy