esteemed jury of the Dominika Tatarka Awards, dear guests, Erik.

When I changed my profession in 1991 and started writing for Lidové noviny, in addition to the feeling of undeserved privilege, I also felt that Slovakia was moving in a dangerous direction. In 32 years, that is, today, I am in exactly the same situation – with the Dominika Tatarka Award, and with the feeling of my own country.

Just like in 1991, the elections are approaching, and they have no way of turning out well. And not even if the kidnapped state did not return. The events of the last three years have revealed this about us.

It looks hopeless. But it is not hopeless.

I have never met Dominka Tatarka. I only know his face from older film documentaries and then from later dissident photographs. But it is his changing face that reveals almost everything – before 1968, he acted as a “regime” intellectual in the pictures, while his face during normalization was, on the contrary, captured as completely free.

What was it? What made him a free man?

When I started working in Free Europe, I became friends with Agnesa Kalinova. At that time, several young editors came to the Slovak editorial office in Munich, and she was our great friend and helper.