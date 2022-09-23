A fire broke out shortly after ten in the morning in a clothes warehouse that previously belonged to Stefanel in Levada, a hamlet of Ponte di Piave, in the province of Treviso. The approximately 60 employees have been let out by the fire brigade and are all unharmed, but a column of very high smoke – mainly clothing burns – is rising from the shed.

According to the Treviso tribune, black smoke is visible from miles away, up to Oderzo and the mayor of Ponte di Piave is considering whether to take measures for public health. Meanwhile, the firefighters are putting out the flames with several tankers. It also investigates the investigation of the fire.