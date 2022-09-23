Home News Stefanel, maxi fire in Treviso in the former Ponte di Piave outlet
News

Stefanel, maxi fire in Treviso in the former Ponte di Piave outlet

by admin
Stefanel, maxi fire in Treviso in the former Ponte di Piave outlet

A fire broke out shortly after ten in the morning in a clothes warehouse that previously belonged to Stefanel in Levada, a hamlet of Ponte di Piave, in the province of Treviso. The approximately 60 employees have been let out by the fire brigade and are all unharmed, but a column of very high smoke – mainly clothing burns – is rising from the shed.

According to the Treviso tribune, black smoke is visible from miles away, up to Oderzo and the mayor of Ponte di Piave is considering whether to take measures for public health. Meanwhile, the firefighters are putting out the flames with several tankers. It also investigates the investigation of the fire.

See also  Invested in a bike in Sedico: a very serious boy

You may also like

The vicar of Treviso will be bishop in...

Iran’s nationwide protest against “anti-dictatorship” Chinese netizens are...

Beijing Normal University Jiaxing Affiliated Middle School Nanhu...

Van collides with a car after being overtaken:...

Li Keqiang presided over an executive meeting of...

One hundred years of hotel Franceschi: celebration for...

Latest speeches: Meloni focuses on Bagnoli, the Democratic...

Out of bounds – International

Berlusconi on Putin: what he said at Porta...

The images of the fire at the Stefanel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy