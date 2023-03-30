Stephanie Vismara leaves the direction of Whitethe Milanese contemporary fashion show managed by the company M.Seventy. “These have been two intense years that have seen the White project express an extraordinary ability to adapt to market changes, continuing to represent a fundamental point of reference for the fashion sector. Brenda Bellei Bizzi and I would like to thank Stefania for the contribution given”, he commented in a note Massimiliano BizziPresident and creative director of M.Seventy.

“The world of White has been part of my professional life in a complex but at the same time challenging moment like that of the pandemic,” added Vismara. “I think I have learned and at the same time given a lot, crossing my many years of experience in the sector with that of the founders of White. On the eve of my next professional adventure, I would like to thank Massimiliano, Brenda and the entire M. Seventy team for the shared experience and the successes achieved”.

Vismara had been appointed general manager of White in May 2021 and her entry into the management of the Milanese event was part of the perspective of strengthening the structure, with the aim of innovating the formats of White and Wsm and to strengthen strategic partnerships. Previously, Vismara was executive director of Condè Nast and general manager of National Chamber of Italian Fashion.