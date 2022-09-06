Listen to the audio version of the article

Visionary, imaginative, fearless. The opposite of the military bureaucrat lying motionless in his comfort zone: Stefano Orlando, general of the army corps of the Carabinieri, former deputy director of the Sisde and then deputy commander general, passed away yesterday at the age of 74. He leaves an indelible trace in the history of the police and intelligence forces. He was the president of Onaomac. From supporting studies for young people, to the cult of intelligence, a pioneer of economic intelligence in Italy, a unique career. All to tell.

1999: the season of economic intelligence begins

Siciliano di Caronia (Me), head of the course in the military academy in Modena, after the territorial assignments and the general command he arrives at the Quirinale where he is forever linked to Francesco Cossiga. But his successor Oscar Luigi Scalfaro will also be needed. He is esteemed and appreciated by Vincenzo Parisi, legendary head of the Sisde and of the Police. Carabiniere to the core, proud of his freedom, he makes friendships and solid relationships with the other police forces, the Defense and above all intelligence, a great passion of Cossiga and him. In 1999 he became Head of Analysis at the internal secret service, he will remain until 2007. There he inaugurates a nucleus of economic intelligence. Precursor of a large-scale action today, flagship of Aisi.

A carabiniere in charge of five financiers

It was Franco Frattini, then president of Copaco today Copasir, who solicited an information activity on economic threats to national security. Orlando, in agreement with the then director of the Sisde Vittorio Stelo, selected five officers and non-commissioned officers, all of the Guardia di Finanza. He left at full speed: there was still turbulence in the price of oil, the ruthless competition of French services, pitfalls of all kinds. Orlando establishes relations with Franco Bernabè, then CEO of Eni, and Paolo Savona. He brings together for the first time the security managers of large companies to learn about the risks of companies. The economy, as a matter of national security, is no longer the exclusive prerogative of finance.

From intelligence to the orphans of the weapon

Deputy director of the Sisde from 2007 to 2008, at the top Franco Gabrielli – between the two an uninterrupted bond of mutual esteem and affection like few others – Orlando from 2009 to 2010 was deputy general commander of the Arma. When he leaves the uniform due to age limits, he becomes Onaomac vice president: he puts himself at the service of Cesare Vitale, another legendary general of the Arma. He thus opens his mind and heart to the assistance of the orphans of the carabinieri: housing, scholarships, funding for degree and master courses. When Vitale died in April 2021, with a decree of the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini, on the proposal of the Commander General Teo Luzi, Orlando, he rises to the top of the assistance body. As usual, he throws himself headlong. He full of projects and initiatives.

The protection of the uniqueness of the carabinieri

The widespread information action, the safeguarding and the value of the 4 thousand 500 stations in the area, the keeping of the staff: a system of 100 thousand men and women in uniform, to be renewed without fear but in the protection of tradition, of identity. On this Orlando has been an official listened to the last for authority, lucidity, capacity for innovative ideas in sectors in continuous evolution, sometimes in fibrillation. Relationships of great exchange and intensity with Teo Luzi and with Mario Parente, director of Aisi. As well as opening up to the financial world to enhance support for orphans. Consolidates a deep bond with Emmanuele Emanuele, president of the Terzo Pilastro – International Foundation, an absolute reference in the world of finance and no profit. A daily, indefatigable bet. Also now orphan of her indomitable and valiant player.