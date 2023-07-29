STEIBI and SNPP offer free technical and vocational training courses

Invitation to participate in free courses at STEIBI.

The Union of Workers of the Itaipu Binacional Company (STEIBI), the National Professional Promotion Service (SNPP), together with the Entrepreneur Training Center (CEE), make free technical training courses available to members and the general public and professional. It is a commitment to the future and job placement, with more opportunities for everyone.

The hybrid, virtual and face-to-face course of “Administrative management of human resources for entrepreneurs”, begins on August 3, 2023, with a virtual class on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. , and face-to-face class on Tuesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

With limited spaces, they invite those interested to register to reserve a place. Remember that those interested in participating in this course must be over 18 years of age.

For more information call 0975 434800 and 061 513917.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

