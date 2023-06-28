Home » STEIBI rejects Itaipu’s resolution to increase housing values ​​of residential areas
Statement issued by the Union of Workers of the Itaipu Binacional Company (STEIBI).

Through a statement to public opinion, the Board of Directors of the Workers Union of the Itaipu Binacional Company (STEIBI) expresses its total repudiation and rejection of the resolution taken by the Paraguayan Board of Directors of the Itaipu Binacional, to modify the values ​​and criteria for the sales of homes in housing areas numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8, unilaterally and without taking into account the participation of unions and the association of residents of the Areas. They also invite the residents of said Housing Areas and nucleated unions to an informative meeting to discuss the resolution of Itaipu Binacional, regarding the alienation of homes, to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the local of the STEIBI.

In the document issued, they consider it unacceptable that these types of decisions are made behind the backs of the workers and the inhabitants of these areas, who are the main ones affected by these measures.

“The actions of those directors who are co-workers live in Ciudad del Este is particularly condemnable, since they demonstrated a total lack of ethics, commitment and disregard for the community to which they supposedly represent,” the statement said.

It adds that the STEIBI Union demands that the rights of workers and residents of residential areas be respected, that effective channels of dialogue be established to make decisions that affect people’s lives.

“We urge the Paraguayan Directors of Itaipu Binacional to reject this Resolution of the current Paraguayan Board of Directors, which will seriously affect active workers, retirees and all the families that reside in the residential areas. The exorbitant increase in values ​​and the criteria for the sale of houses will imply a significant blow for the people who reside in these areas, which will result in a serious social problem for the new National Government”, continues the statement to the opinion public.

Finally, they reiterate their commitment to defend the interests of the residents, whether active or retired, of the respective housing areas whom they represent and call for unity and mobilization to defend the rights and fight against this injustice that the Paraguayan Directorate is leaving behind. in its latest resolutions, with the permission of this government that is leaving, who seem to act spitefully towards the residents of the housing areas.

