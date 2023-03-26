McLaren team principal, Andrea Stellastates that the Red Bull he just did everything better than the others and that now it’s about trying to match that progress. The same admitted that Red Bull has simply done everything better than the others and that now it’s a question of trying to match that progress.

The McLaren took a step towards that goal earlier in the week by announcing a restructuring that includes the departure of the former technical director James Key.

Stella says other teams simply need to look at the RB19 to figure out what needs to be done to find more speed.

“We had really phenomenal seasons in previous years in terms of how close the competition was for the win,” he said to Autosport when asked about Red Bull’s current form. “We may also have to accept that there is a season where one team is dominant. But I think with all the information now, there’s no excuse for other teams to say we don’t know what to do. Ultimately it’s a sport where if you’re faster, you’ll win races. I don’t think there is an easy solution.”

THE PENALTY REGARDING THE BUDGET CAP WILL NOT BE A LIMIT

Stella has suggested that even Red Bull’s cost cap penalty – which gives them even less wind tunnel time and CFD use than rivals than they would have had as a champion team – won’t necessarily be a handicap.

“The lead at the moment seems big enough that it shouldn’t be affected too much in terms of the gap”he said. “This is my expectation, but I expect other teams to take inspiration not only from a moral point of view, but also from a technical point of view. The season is long and there is time to turn this information into developments, so towards the end of the season I expect the group to get even closer to Red Bull.”

Stella also admitted that the leap in form of theAston Martin over the winter, with the team securing podiums in both of the first two races with Fernando Alonsohas shown that progress can be made.

“This really goes to show that you can do these kinds of jumps. In a certain sense, the gaps from Red Bull have narrowed. So if you improve, you can compete for good points. I think Aston seems to have identified the right concepts about the car and pursued them. And again, he proves that this is possible. So I’m just reiterating McLaren’s core message. We have to work hard to continue developing the car.”

MCLAREN IN THE 2023 PICKING ORDER

When asked to rank McLaren in the 2023 pecking order, he said: “From the fifth team to the last, the differences are minimal. So I wouldn’t put a number on where we think we are. I think Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston and Mercedes are definitely one step ahead of us. Probably also Alpine. Perhaps we are among the others”Stella concluded.