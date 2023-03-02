news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 02 – Giuseppe Galassi, 41, from Puglia, is from today the managing director of Fiat and Abarth in Italy within the organization of Stellantis Italy, of which Santo Ficili is the manager.



Galassi started working in the Fiat Group in 2006. In his 17-year career, he has held roles of increasing responsibility within the Sales and Marketing sector, both in Italy and abroad, gaining significant experience in the automotive sector. He was Head of Mopar Marketing first in Switzerland from 2011 to 2013, then in Germany until 2016. Since May 2016 he has been Head of Marketing & Communication for Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care for all EMEA and member of the Mopar Global Leadership Team in November 2019 with responsibility for Marketing on a global scale. From April 2021 he assumed the responsibility of Area Operations Manager of the Jeep Brand in Europe with direct commercial responsibility for various European markets.



“I am proud to represent Fiat and Abarth in Italy and at the same time feel full responsibility for the path towards increasingly sustainable mobility that the brands have begun and will continue in the coming years. Fiat is the market leader in Italy, the leader in “electric and in city cars thanks to its icons such as the electric New 500, the 500 and the Panda. We have important challenges ahead of us” commented Galassi.



Giuseppe Galassi takes over from Eligio Catarinella, appointed head of Alfa Romeo Marketing and Communication Global.



(ANSA).

