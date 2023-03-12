Home News Stellantis, jv Acc expects gigafactory start-up in Italy in early 2026 From Reuters
© Reuters. The Stellantis logo in Velizy-Villacoublay, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

MILAN (Reuters) – Acc, a joint venture between Stellantis (BIT:), Mercedes and TotaleEnergies, plans to launch the gigafactory in Italy in early 2026.

This is what we read in a joint note issued at the end of a meeting, organized today in Rome, with six trade union organisations.

Automotive Cells Company’s capacity plan in Italy’s Termoli will mobilize an investment of more than €2 billion, which will be supported by grants and financed with equity and debt.

The creation of this European battery champion will support Italy and Europe in addressing the challenges of the energy transition in mobility, guaranteeing the security of supply of a key component for the electric car industry, underlines the release.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Sabina Suzzi)

