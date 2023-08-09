Stellantis, the confrontation with the Government continues – Companies

“The meeting outlined a perimeter for points that will be filled with codified contents and assignments, it is necessary to work on the precise definition of investments for each individual plant, with particular attention to the development of employment and research and innovation”. So the regional councilor for economic development and work, Vincenzo Collaat the end of the meeting, in Rome, convened by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursowith representatives of the six Regions where there are production sites of Stellantis group.

The path traced provides for a new meeting between Stellantis and the ministry on August 30, to then aim for a development agreement by the end of 2023, with commitments shared between all institutions involved.

“The foreseen public resources are huge – specified the commissioner Colla – and it is also for this reason that the destination of those resources must necessarily be shared by all the subjects in the field, by the Government, Stellantis, Regions and trade union organizations. Emilia-Romagna is available to work in this direction”.

In Emilia-Romagna the plants directly involved are those of Maserati in Modena and of VM of Cento (Ferrara), in addition to the production chain components affecting establishments starting from Magneti Marelli.

The issue of product diversification through research and innovation arises precisely for the Cento plant. “A new industrial location – Colla underlined – to be managed avoiding social and occupational impacts”.

