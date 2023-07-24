Stellantis, Urso meets the unions for a joint plan to relaunch the automotive sector

Urso: “it will be the first system agreement in the long history that binds Italy to this company”

The meeting between Minister Adolfo took place this morning at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy bear and the confederal secretaries and metalworkers of the main trade unions for a discussion on the recovery plan for the future of the Italian production of Stellantis. The general secretaries of Cgil, Cisl and Uil, Maurizio, were present at the meeting LandiniLuigi Bar and Pier Paolo bombers, and the Fiom, Fim Cisl and Uilm Michele metalworkers confederal secretaries PalmRoberto Benaglia and Rocco Dogfish. Also present was the National Secretary of UGL Metalmeccanici, Giovanni Antonio Hopeand the Deputy Secretary General Fismic-Confsal, Sara I reborn.

During the meeting, the Minister illustrated the main guidelines put in place for the definition of theTransition agreement presented to the Stellantis company in recent weeks for the relaunch of the sector automotive in Italy, which contain actions to increase production in Italy with a consequent fight against delocalization, increase investments in R&D to be able to accompany the sector through the green and digital transition, the remodeling of the incentive system and greater protection and guarantee for related industries and employment.

“In the last twenty years, automotive production in Italy has experienced a progressive contraction: with this agreement we want to reverse this declining trend and look positively to the future of the Italian car and industryUrso added, “we have set significant objectives for Stellantis: to produce one million cars a year according to a precise timetable, greater investments in research and development and new innovative models to be created alongside the giga factory which will take care of the production of electric batteries. Finally, a transition agreement for the Italian automotive industry, to accompany it with respect to the new challenges in the environmental and digital fields”.

In the coming days, Minister Urso will also meet the presidents of the regions where there are factories Stellar and the Anfia. “This will be the first system agreement in the long history that binds Italy to this company: we owe it to our country and to all those who in past decades have contributed to the growth and success of this automotive complex of which all of us Italians must be proud” added the Minister again, concluding “the hope is that the recovery plan can be defined before the mid-August break, also to link it to the resources that could come from the review of the chapters of the PNRR and the REPowerEU which will take place by the end of August”.

