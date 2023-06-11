Step-by-step instructions: building a raised bed

Creating raised beds is a great way to grow your own food, no matter where you live. It’s a great option if you’re short on space, renting, or otherwise can’t create a traditional garden.

Raised bed gardens can be created almost anywhere, including indoors! These are simply garden beds that are raised off the ground with the help of wooden boards, old windows, bricks or other elements that create a few inches of height. Read on to learn more about the benefits of raised beds and how to build your own raised bed with this step-by-step guide!

An economical and environmentally friendly way to garden

Growing plants in raised beds offers a number of advantages, which we have collected and prepared for you. In the following we would like to give you a brief overview of why we consider raised beds to be the most economical and environmentally friendly way of gardening. Let’s start by avoiding soil-borne diseases: Soil-borne diseases can be very damaging to your plants, especially if you’ve already planted in soil, such as growing tomatoes and potatoes.

Better soil drainage is also an important point: the soil in a raised bed drains faster, which is particularly beneficial when growing lettuce and root vegetables. You also have better access to your plants, making it easier to weed and water them. When constructing your raised bed, make sure that the beds are at the optimum height for you.

Especially in the currently hot summer days, we are particularly impressed by the low water consumption. With a raised bed, much of the water flows back into the soil where it can be absorbed. This means you don’t have to water your plants as often. In addition, the height of the side walls keeps snails and other pests away from your plants. You can also fit more plants in a smaller space and grow them all year round.

How do you build a raised bed?

There are many different ways to build a raised bed, and you can choose the one that best suits your gardening needs and lifestyle. Whatever you decide, make sure the bed has a sturdy frame and is filled with quality soil.

This is the most common type of raised beds are those made of wood. You can use cedar, pine, or another type of wood that is rot-resistant. Alternatively, just a wooden frame can be used as a base onto which a soil mix is ​​applied. A concrete raised bed is a good choice if you live in an area with alkaline soil. A concrete raised bed will help neutralize the soil and make it more suitable for growing. A composite raised bed is a combination of different materials such as wood, plastic, brick and concrete.

Materials needed to build a raised bed

If you are building your raised bed out of wood, be sure to use pressure-treated lumber or cedar to prevent rot. To hold the wood together you will need wood screws, wood glue or pressure treated wood nails. For the sides of your raised bed, you will need pressure-treated lumber boards. For the bottom of the bed, you can use planks of the same size, or you can use landscape timbers that are shorter and thicker. A good garden soil that has been enriched with fertilizer is essential for convincing results. Finally, add some bricks or stones at the bottom of the raised bed to improve drainage.

Step by step: building a raised bed

First, choose the location for your raised bed. Make sure there is enough space around your raised bed, so don’t plant it right next to a wall or fence. You should also choose a spot that gets full sun for most of the day. Then decide on the size of your raised bed. This depends on the number of plants you want to grow in it. You can also create a combined raised bed, where part of the bed is reserved for vegetables and another part for herbs.

Fill the raised bed with about 15 cm of soil. You can enrich the soil with compost or other soil conditioners to make it more suitable for growing plants. Mark the spot where you want to attach the boards. Leave an inch between the boards and the sides of the bed to create a border to place plants in. Now nail or screw the boards into place.

Lastly, add soil, making sure it’s level. Plant seeds or grow plants from cuttings. Water your raised bed regularly and preferably use a drip irrigation system so that the water penetrates the soil and does not run off. The soil should always be slightly moist – if you have problems with dry soil, read our tips here again!

FAQ

What type of soil should I use for my raised bed?

You should use loamy soil as sandy soil will make it difficult for plants to absorb the nutrients they need. You can also enrich your soil with compost or other soil amendments like vermiculite and peat to improve its structure and drainage.

How do I build a raised bed with bricks?

If you want a more permanent solution, you can build your raised bed out of brick. You need to line the inside of the bed with quality compost and add some fertilizer, especially if you’re growing vegetables.

Does it matter where I place my raised bed in the garden?

Yes this is very important. You should place your raised bed so that it gets full sun throughout the day. It should not be in soil that has been fertilized within the last three years and it should not be near trees or shrubs as these can drop their leaves in the bed and rot. You will get better results if you grow your plants hydroponically. This is controlled indoor gardening in which the plants are not supplied with soil but with water-soluble nutrients. A wide variety of crops can be grown using this method, including leafy greens and herbs, and the vegetables you harvest are fully edible.