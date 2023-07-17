Steps to cancel a card without generating expenses

In order for you to cancel without incurring regular fees or interest, you need to follow these steps completely.

The banking and financial entities of the country handle quite similar processes to return in this case, a financial facility such as the credit card, learn about the process here. However, read the tips to have a good management of this source of money in case you want to keep it and generate convenient use of your income.

1. Check that your available balance is at zero, this does not mean a small balance, you really need it to say zero and that there is no movement for or against, otherwise your card would continue generating expenses.

2. If you have an outstanding balance, pay it in full through the channel that is best provided for you, virtual or in person at the bank branch.

2. Once your balance is at zero, notify the bank that you want to cancel the card. Now with the facilities of technology, consult the communication channels that the bank offers, call or write and get an answer for this process.

3. When your bank verifies that the card balance is zero, start the cancellation process.

4. And to finally say goodbye, you only need to deliver the physical card to the physical branch of the financial institution, they will give you proof of cancellation.

Correct uses of the credit card

It is convenient for the client to find out about the proper use of the credit card. Thus, you will be able to use the benefits for a greater benefit of your financial health, obtaining controlled finances, as long as you are subject to the possibilities of the authorized budget, and being able to pay each monthly payment on time.

5 tips:

Use the credit card in purchases that offer products for months without interest

Be punctual on the payment date and be careful with the amount to pay

Avoid using a credit card to have cash

Review the account statement every month

Review the annuity charge

