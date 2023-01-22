Venezuelan citizens who have not been able to obtain their Temporary Protection Permit (PPT) will be able to prove that they have already requested it through the PPP Procedure Certificate, temporarily implemented by Colombia Migration.

The new document can be used to access the services offered by the State and private institutions, and will allow you to stay, travel, and enter and leave Colombian territory temporarily.

Likewise, it certifies the citizens of Venezuela who are in the process to benefit from the Temporary Protection Statute (ETP).

The General Director of Colombian Migration, Fernando García Manosalva, explained that “the certificate is a transitory measure that we implemented in response to the failures that we found in the process of generating and delivering the PPT and that have been coming since 2021. Our objective is to guarantee the rights of those who started that process”.

Steps to obtain the certificate

The new certificate can be downloaded from the website www.migracioncolombia.gov.co, PPT Validation button, the only legal means to obtain it.

Users must only fill out a simple online form with the following three details:

– Number of RUMV (Unique Registry of Venezuelan Migrants)

– Number of the identity document with which you made the registration

– Birthdate

Subsequently, it will appear that your document is in process and will enable the option to download the certificate.

Migration Colombia clarified that the new document has no cost and can be downloaded from any computer or cell phone with an Internet connection, so it does not require intermediaries: do not be fooled.

It will be valid until April 30.

The new certificate seeks to facilitate the access of this population to the offer of State services and private institutions, to guarantee their rights.

Photo Presidency of the Republic

Comments