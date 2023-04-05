NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) (“Sterling Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further

to its press release of March 29, 2023 it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. (“PI Financial” or the “Agent”) as sole agent and bookrunner, to

increase its previously announced marketed best efforts private placement (the “Offering“). The Offering has been upsized to up to 6,700,000 charity flow-through units (the

“Charity FT Units“), at C$0.225 per Charity FT Unit, up to 11,914,200 flow-through units (the “FT Units“), at C$0.17 per FT Unit, and up to 16,700,000 hard dollar

units (the “HD Units“), at C$0.15 per HD Unit of the Company to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,882,500 (the “Offering“).

In addition, the Agent shall have the option to cover over-allotments (the “Agent’s Option“), which will allow the Agent to offer up to an additional 15% of the aggregate Offering,

on the same terms. The Agent’s Option may be exercised in whole or in part at any time prior to the Closing Date of the Offering, in any combination of Charity FT Units, FT Units and HD Units.

There is an offering document related to this offering of the HD Units that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and at www.sterlingmetals.ca. Prospective investors of HD Units should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

For further information on the Offering, please refer to the Company’s press release of March 29, 2023.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under

the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S.

Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.