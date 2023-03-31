Home News Steyr Automotive wants to take over MUT’s special body division
The two vehicle manufacturers have signed a corresponding memorandum of understanding. Steyr will incorporate the special bodies area as part of an asset deal. “As already announced by the previous owner of MUT, the goal is to withdraw from the operative business,” said the managing director of MUT-GmbH Bernhard List in a broadcast on Friday. The Stockerau-based company is known, among other things, for its global sales of garbage truck bodies.

The spokesman for the management of Steyr Automotive, Johann Ecker, said today: “The special bodies developed by MUT for municipal and waste management will fit in perfectly with our portfolio expansion strategy.” Both sides are aiming for a conclusion before the summer.

Major order from Palfinger

As reported by OÖN, the Upper Austrians only announced at the beginning of March that they had landed a major order from Palfinger AG in Salzburg. From September 2023, the commercial vehicle manufacturer will exclusively assemble transportable forklifts for the crane manufacturer for the North American market.

It had previously been announced that Steyr Automotive, which emerged from the sale of the MAN plant in Steyr, will be doing contract manufacturing for MAN Truck & Bus longer than planned. Instead of the end of May, Steyr Automotive will now equip driver’s cabs and assemble trucks by the end of September 2023.

