Steyr witches looking for fresh blood

The usual four-week trial training will be extended to the entire summer holidays and completed with a special offer: Every player who registers for the club by the start of school (deadline September 10th) will receive a Steyrer Hexen T-shirt free of charge and a ten percent discount on the membership fee.

Irrespective of this, there is a keychain and a sticker from the witches for everyone who comes to sniff. Why basketball? Very easily! Because it’s the coolest sport in the world, at least if you ask the active witches. “Come to us and learn a great sport with girls your age. We offer almost year-round, age-appropriate training that’s fun, go to games and in the summer also a week at a training camp,” the chairwomen Sabine Pichler and Julia Frech advertise in own thing. Information and more: 0650 / 304 94 83

