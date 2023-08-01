Home » Steyr witches looking for fresh blood
News

Steyr witches looking for fresh blood

by admin
Steyr witches looking for fresh blood

The usual four-week trial training will be extended to the entire summer holidays and completed with a special offer: Every player who registers for the club by the start of school (deadline September 10th) will receive a Steyrer Hexen T-shirt free of charge and a ten percent discount on the membership fee.

Irrespective of this, there is a keychain and a sticker from the witches for everyone who comes to sniff. Why basketball? Very easily! Because it’s the coolest sport in the world, at least if you ask the active witches. “Come to us and learn a great sport with girls your age. We offer almost year-round, age-appropriate training that’s fun, go to games and in the summer also a week at a training camp,” the chairwomen Sabine Pichler and Julia Frech advertise in own thing. Information and more: 0650 / 304 94 83

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Former magistrate Camilo Tarquino was sentenced

You may also like

Fitch downgrades the US credit rating! Yellen reacted

Invías “recovered” invaded lot in the San Fernando...

Henri Nannen: The star who let the “star”...

Transfer: a new club for Gnama Akate!

Tamayo and Ubeimar come together for the Council...

Croatia agrees to export grain via ports –...

Improve the process to achieve the net zero...

Title: Trump Faces Multiple Criminal Charges, Including Obstruction...

Gasoline in Colombia continues to rise

In court Thursday: Ex-President Trump charged in connection...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy