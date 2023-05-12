Steyr won the basement duel against Young Violets 2-0

The Upper Austrians gave the young Austrians the red lantern and left the relegation zone as the new 13th. In this is now the second team of Sturm Graz, which received a 0-1 defeat at Vienna. Amstetten, meanwhile, won 3-2 in Lafnitz, while SV Horn and Kapfenberg drew 0-0.

Kubilay Yilmaz (66th) and Tobias Pellegrini (86th) secured three important points in the relegation battle. Steyr now has 29 points, Sturm II has 28 points in 15th place, the Young Violets have 27 points. Horn (44), Amstetten (43) and Vienna (40) are fourth in the top half of the table until six. In the evening the hit of the 27th round between leaders SKN St. Pölten and his first pursuer Blau Weiß Linz takes place.

