The unlucky man from Steyr’s point of view was Leonhard Wegmayr, who went away empty-handed in the men’s category. He ended up in the thankless fourth place four times. Kerstin Zoister did not fare much better: in the end she had three fourth places to her name. Pia Zoister, on the other hand, returned home as a three-time medalist: she won bronze in the women’s class in giant slalom, super-G and the combination. At the youth female U19 Viktoria Zoister won silver in the slalom and in the combination as well as bronze in the giant slalom and in the super-G. Peter Mayrhofer won three gold medals in the U12 class: slalom, super-G and combination. Michael Mayrhofer also won three gold medals in the U15: giant slalom, slalom and combination. In the Super-G he was third. Tobias Gruber won gold in the Super-G and silver in the slalom in the U19s.

