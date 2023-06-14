STF Group projects a 10% increase in sales

With the objective of consolidating itself as the most important fashion company in Colombia, STF Group, operator of the Studio F, Ela and Studio F Man brands, estimates a growth in its sales of more than 10% during 2023, thus exceeding $9 00,000 million in billing, through its different sales channels in the country.

Alejandro Botero, CEO of STF Group, says that continuing with its improvement plan of the last three years, the Company will continue to strictly control its selling and administrative expenses, which will allow it to achieve efficiencies and mitigate its growth due to the effects of inflation. In this way, STF Group intends to achieve an Ebitda of close to 18% by the end of the year, which would represent a growth of 2 points over that achieved in 2022.

It should be noted that during 2022 the company had a growth in sales of 23% versus 2021. Last year the double-digit operating margin and Ebitda indicators confirmed good operational management, through its sales, efficiency in costs and expenses , cash flow generation, in addition to controlling financial and investment expenses.

So far in 2023, STF Group is complying with the budget in the different indicators of the company, among the most relevant are the sales budget, gross margins and execution of expenses, therefore, its operating result is positive compared to the budget . Similarly, indebtedness levels have decreased by 27%, which represents an excellent indicator with respect to the same period of the previous one.

STF Group currently generates employment for 3,000 people directly, whose figure in high season increases by around 60%.

Since its international expansion, which began in the year 2000, STF Group has expanded to several Latin American countries, managing to become a multi-Latin company, bringing the quality of Colombian fashion to the entire continent.

Today it has 520 points of sale between physical stores, e-commerce and corners, distributed in Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Chile, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Honduras and Curaçao.