StGH Bremen confirms AfD exclusion from Wahl

The disputed AfD in Bremen also failed at the State Court of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen with applications for subsequent admission to the state elections on May 14, 2023. On Friday, the StGH rejected three urgent applications from two competing AfD state executives. These had each drawn up their own list of candidates. Given the unclear situation as to who represents the party, the state electoral committee did not allow any of them.

StGH: Election examination before the actual election inadmissible

With the applications before several courts, the AfD camps wanted to force them to be included on the ballot paper after all. The Criminal Court unanimously decided that these applications meant an election test before the actual election and were therefore inadmissible. The legal procedure is to contest an election afterwards. The court left open whether a party in this situation might not be entitled to legal protection. For this, however, “a electoral error of extraordinary importance” must be present. This is not recognizable in the decisions of the state electoral committee. The day before, the Bremen election examination court had already rejected AfD applications for subsequent admission to the election.

Editor beck-aktuell, April 28, 2023 (dpa).

The resolutions on the Az.: St 1/23, St 2/23 and St 4/23 can be found on the court’s website in pdf format.

Bremen’s election management does not allow AfD to vote in the state elections, report from the beck-aktuell editorial team from March 17th, 2023, becklink 2026498

