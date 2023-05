In the sidewalks of the Regenerar project —in the city of Loja— there are protruding or hollow bolts, due to the lack of signage; In order to avoid spectacular falls of the citizenry and due to the insouciance of the Municipality of Loja, some business owners have chosen to place striking stickers in these places, although at night the danger reappeared because the stickers were no longer visible. (YO)

