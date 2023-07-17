Home » Stiftsgymnasium celebrates its anniversary | News.at
Stiftsgymnasium celebrates its anniversary

by admin
Stiftsgymnasium celebrates its anniversary | News.at

On this occasion there was a birthday party in the last week of school. After a service, Director Rainer Jocher and Abbot Maximilian Neulinger invited to the summer refectory. Many familiar faces mingled with the guests, including the former directors Monika Knöbl and Reinhard Wimmer. While the graduates reminisced at a photo exhibition, the children enjoyed various activities. In addition, visitors could get an idea of ​​learning behind monastery walls during guided tours.

