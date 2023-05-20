Stiftung Warentest examines heating electricity tariffs

In the current issue of Finanztest (06/2023), electricity tariffs for heat pumps and night storage heaters were examined. The result: If you operate a heat pump with a separate meter, you can save up to 15 percent compared to normal household electricity tariffs

Some of the special ones electricity tariffs are also cheaper than the planned price brake for Heating electricity tariffs 28 cents per kilowatt hour. An additional meter costs additional basic fees, but the change can still be worthwhile. In the financial test investigation, the cheapest nationwide Electricity tariffs for heat pumps determined.

Lower grid fees enable cheap electricity

The particularly low prices are possible when the heat pump is connected to an extra meter that is separate from the household electricity measures and calculates. These meters may charge lower electricity grid fees. “The price range is enormous, as our current study shows. It ranges from 16 to 60 cents per kWh,” says Marion Weitemeier from Finanztest.

The consumer advocates have over 500 electricity provider after such heat pump tariffs questioned. 41 suppliers responded and reported prices and conditions for 73 tariffs. 77 percent of the tariffs in the test are according to providers green electricity.