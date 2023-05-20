Stigmatization: The daily bread of women in Colombia

On May 6, a Twitter user identified as @inamnam11, shared a video in which a young woman explained that together with two other students from the University of Antioquia They were removed from Parque Lleras in Medellín, this because two police officers decided to judge them and question them for their way of dressingassuring that they looked like sex workers.

The growing cases of prostitution in public view in several of the most important neighborhoods of the capital of Antioquia, have led the mayor’s office to implement various strategies to combat this issue and dismantle human trafficking networks. However, they question this policy, considering it discriminatory.

Can the way of dressing be an element to combat prostitution?

Apart from limiting the development of free personality, judging women by the way they dress encourages a stereotyped discourse, leaving aside the real problem of combating prostitution and human trafficking.

Although there is a long way to go to combat sex trafficking and prostitution in Colombia, but from Las Kienes we gave ourselves the task of looking for the strategies that other countries have implemented to eradicate these practices, some being more efficient than others.

We find that countries like Sweden have adopted the model known as the “Swedish model” or “Nordic model”, this approach penalizes the demand for sexual services and seeks to eliminate the prostitution market by penalizing the consumer.

On the other hand, in Japan they tried to strengthen legislation and carry out pedagogical practices that promote public awareness about the risks of sexual exploitation.

As for Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by this scourge, there is a program called “[email protected]” that seeks to deal with sexual exploitation by promoting the labor inclusion of survivors of human trafficking and forced prostitution. .

Let us remember that human trafficking and sexual exploitation are serious crimes that violate human rights. As a society, we must remain alert and support initiatives that promote prevention, the prosecution of those responsible, and the comprehensive protection of victims.

Despite the intentions of state entities to combat prostitution and human trafficking, the pointing out and discrimination that women receive for the way they dress is not justified, as in the case of the students of the University of Antioquia.