Not all savers are still benefiting from the turnaround in interest rates. At least 282 banks still offer no interest at all on call money accounts. While the banks at the top of the market are competing for savings with ever higher interest rates, investors are still getting nothing, especially from the majority of regional banks. This is shown by current evaluations by the comparison portal Verivox.

Almost half of the regional banks do not pay interest

Nationwide, 43 percent of all banks and savings banks still do not pay any call money interest. Of a total of 661 financial institutions evaluated in the Verivox analysis, 282 offer no interest. Zero interest rates are particularly widespread in the regional sector, i.e. in the savings banks and the cooperatively organized Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken, Sparda-Banken and PSD Banken: Out of a total of 269 savings banks evaluated, 122 pay no interest – a share of 45 percent. In the cooperative sector, this proportion is somewhat higher at 48 percent: Of the 323 regional cooperative banks in the evaluation, 154 have an overnight interest rate of 0.00 percent.

“The regional banks speculate on the loyalty of their customers and take their time with interest rate increases,” says Oliver Maier, Managing Director of Verivox Finanzvergleich GmbH. “Although the number of banks with zero interest rates is also declining among regional credit institutions, savings banks and Volksbanks are only hesitant to say goodbye to zero interest rates.” Among the banks with savings offers available nationwide, zero interest rates are significantly rarer. Of the 69 credit institutions evaluated, only 6 do not pay overnight interest. This corresponds to a share of 9 percent.

Nationwide offers have significantly higher interest rates on average

The average interest level is also much higher in this market segment: the average overnight interest rate for the offers available nationwide is currently 0.75 percent. At the beginning of August, i.e. shortly after the first increase in key interest rates, the average interest rate was still 0.05 percent. The average interest rate for fixed-term deposits with a term of two years has roughly tripled since August, from 0.82 to 2.39 percent.

Interest rates are also rising in the regional sector. But on average, savers have to make do with significantly lower returns here: the local savings banks currently pay an average of 0.15 percent interest for overnight deposits. If you invest your money for two years, you will receive an average interest rate of 1.66 percent. At the cooperatively organized regional banks, overnight money has an average interest rate of 0.13 percent, fixed-term deposits with a term of 24 months bring an average of 1.68 percent.

Greater competition favors higher interest rates

“With the offers available nationwide, the interest rate rally is in full swing. Savers benefit from the tougher competition here,” says Oliver Maier. “Especially when large banks with high advertising budgets raise their interest rates, that puts the other market participants under pressure. Those who don’t want to lose customers then have to follow suit and also offer more attractive conditions.”

So far, there is no end in sight to the rise in interest rates. DKB, one of the major German direct banks, has announced an interest rate hike to 1 percent for April 1st. The new conditions will apply equally to new and existing customers. However, the offer is only available to customers who also have a current account with the bank. As of March 8, ING had doubled its call money rates for existing customers to 0.6 percent. New customers even get 2 percent from the bank – but only for four months.

How savers benefit from new customer offers

More and more banks are using comparable special offers to attract new customers. Call money interest rates of up to 2.4 percent are offered. The particularly attractive promotional interest rates are generally valid for a few months, after which the interest continues to be paid on the balance at mostly significantly lower existing customer conditions. “For the banks, such new customer campaigns are primarily a marketing measure to be able to advertise with high interest rates,” says Oliver Maier. “But savers who are willing to shift their money occasionally can benefit from the special offers. As soon as the new customer conditions of one bank expire, they simply switch to the next with a special offer.”

German banks pay up to 3.4 percent for 2-year fixed deposits

If you don’t want to switch regularly, the best way to compare providers is to use the regular interest rates as a guide. Among the banks with German deposit protection, Akbank currently offers the highest overnight interest rate of 1.6 percent, which applies equally to new and existing customers. At banks based in other European countries, savers can even earn up to 2.5 percent interest.

For fixed-term deposits with a term of 2 years, German financial institutions pay up to 3.4 percent interest, banks outside Germany offer up to 3.51 percent. Savings up to EUR 100,000 per bank and customer are legally protected throughout the EU. In the event of a bank failure, savers are compensated from the national deposit guarantee system of the Member State in which the bank is based.

methodology

Verivox continuously evaluates the conditions shown on the websites of around 1,300 banks. All banks with overnight and time deposit offers that publish their interest rates freely accessible online were included in the current analysis. In total, there are around 800 banks, 661 of which have at least one call money offer. There are banks that do not disclose their interest rates freely – including possibly others with zero interest rates. The conditions for an investment sum of 10,000 euros were evaluated. Interest rates have been rounded to two decimal places. Banks with an overnight interest rate of 0.001 percent were thus assigned to the institutes with zero interest.

In the regional sector, a distinction is made between savings banks and cooperative banks. There are individual institutions in both groups of institutes that offer their call money and fixed-term deposits throughout Germany and have therefore been assigned to the nationwide offers. The current top offers were determined on March 13, 2023. The reference date for the other evaluations is March 9th, 2023.