You won’t find it in the Wels calendar of events. This year, the Wels inner city criterion is to take place on July 26th. For the 24th time, as the organizers proudly state. But there is still no agreement on financing. Upper Austria’s cycling president Paul Resch is expected in Wels town hall on Monday. As an organizer, Resch finally wants to get down to business. “Inflation has also hit us hard. The catering, the stage – everything is more expensive