Still possible despite tighter credit conditions

If you currently want to finance a property, you have to be prepared for high costs. A rule of thumb is: About 20 percent of the total costs should be paid from equity. With a purchase price of €600,000, that’s €120,000. Especially younger people at the beginning of their professional life rarely have so much money at their disposal.

Is full financing still possible?

If you have little or no equity available, you can switch to full financing. This was used by many customers, especially during the low-interest phase. With 110% financing, a loan is granted for the purchase price of the property including the incidental costs. In the case of full financing, the loan relates solely to the purchase price of the property. With a financing level of 80 to 95 percent, the purchase price or the market value determined by the bank serves as a guide. The remaining financing sum and the incidental costs must be brought in as equity by the real estate buyer. However, due to rising construction interest rates, high inflation, legal requirements for energy efficiency and regulatory requirements, many banks have announced that they will tighten their award criteria and lower loan-to-value ratios.

Comparison.de asked over 100 banks, building societies and insurance companies what proportion of the purchase price they were willing to finance. 69 institutions took part in the survey. Of these banks, 29 percent stated that 110% financing is still possible with them. Around half of the institutes (49 percent) finance 100 percent of the total costs. At 22 percent of the banks, a maximum of 80 to 95 percent can be financed. Among the banks that enable full financing are many regional savings banks and Volksbanks. But also nationally active banks such as Deutsche Bank, DLS Bank and DKB are part of it.

Requirements for full financing

No financing provider grants a real estate loan without any collateral, according to the findings of the survey. If there is no equity, an impeccable credit rating, a secure and above-average income, the long-term sustainability of the financing and the increase in value of the property are used as the financing basis for full financing or 110% financing. Some banks also require an initial repayment of at least 2 percent. In principle, full financing is awarded on a case-by-case basis and depends on many different factors.