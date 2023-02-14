Still wasting money? A 10-year-old boy spends 100 yuan to buy parts to assemble a computer that runs smoothly

According to @后浪video report: On February 12, the 10-year-old brother of Ms. He in Chongqing spent 100 yuan to buy parts and assemble a computer. Ms. He said that his younger brother began to learn by watching video tutorials on the Internet two years ago, and made a stereo when he was 7 years old. His family did not approve of him doing these things.

Later, the younger brother relied on picking up cardboard boxes and watching small videos on weekends to collect points and withdraw cash to buy parts. The computer can be used for daily office work, and the boot trial is also very smooth. I feel that my brother is very powerful.

Judging from the video content, the system is Windows 7, and the start time is relatively long, about 1 minute. From this point of view, the configuration should not be very high? After all, it’s only 100 yuan.

There are many similar things. For example, someone bought iPhone parts for a few hundred yuan in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen, and assembled an iPhone, which also attracted the attention of netizens.