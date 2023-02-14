Home News Still wasting money? A 10-year-old boy spends 100 yuan to buy parts to assemble a computer that runs smoothly
News

Still wasting money? A 10-year-old boy spends 100 yuan to buy parts to assemble a computer that runs smoothly

by admin
Still wasting money? A 10-year-old boy spends 100 yuan to buy parts to assemble a computer that runs smoothly

Still wasting money? A 10-year-old boy spends 100 yuan to buy parts to assemble a computer that runs smoothly

2023-02-13 15:30:17 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

A 10-year-old boy spends 100 yuan to buy parts to assemble a computer, and it is still very smooth. Can you bear it?

According to @后浪video report: On February 12, the 10-year-old brother of Ms. He in Chongqing spent 100 yuan to buy parts and assemble a computer. Ms. He said that his younger brother began to learn by watching video tutorials on the Internet two years ago, and made a stereo when he was 7 years old. His family did not approve of him doing these things.

Later, the younger brother relied on picking up cardboard boxes and watching small videos on weekends to collect points and withdraw cash to buy parts. The computer can be used for daily office work, and the boot trial is also very smooth. I feel that my brother is very powerful.

Judging from the video content, the system is Windows 7, and the start time is relatively long, about 1 minute. From this point of view, the configuration should not be very high? After all, it’s only 100 yuan.

There are many similar things. For example, someone bought iPhone parts for a few hundred yuan in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen, and assembled an iPhone, which also attracted the attention of netizens.

Still wasting money? A 10-year-old boy spends 100 yuan to buy parts to assemble a computer that runs smoothly

Still wasting money? A 10-year-old boy spends 100 yuan to buy parts to assemble a computer that runs smoothly

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

See also  The first rise in the new year is inevitable!Domestic oil prices may usher in a rise and the full implementation of National VI B gasoline--Fast Technology--Technology Changes the Future
Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

The overall situation of the city’s new crown...

summary of the most important events of the...

What schedules and routes will the marches have...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Department News

Semifinal lists of the Peasant Games

hope is reborn

Congress up to date: Is there a will...

Maderas Chocó case: former UTCH rector was sent...

The “lifetime childless rate” of Chinese women has...

US Professor Says Japanese Elders Should Commit Mass...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy