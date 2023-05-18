Home » Stillbirths in sows: How to avoid expensive losses
News

Stillbirths in sows: How to avoid expensive losses

by admin
Stillbirths in sows: How to avoid expensive losses

With an average of 1.5 stillborn piglets per litter, there is potential to reduce this proportion. The condition of the sows at birth plays an important role in preventing stillbirths. The animals should be neither too lean nor too fat, but in good breeding condition.

The sows must be able to cope with the enormous physical exertion involved in driving out (expulsion) the newborn. The back fat thickness of the sows before birth should therefore be 14 to 15 mm (first farrowing) or
14 to 16mm at the higher throw numbers.

In addition to an optimized supply of calcium to the pregnant sows, the animals must also be adequately supplied with crude fiber in the period close to birth. Hardly any other ingredient has such a high proportion of the health and well-being of the sows as the raw fiber source. The acceleration of births achieved through swellable substances in the feed contributes significantly to reducing the stillbirth rate.

See also  How to Love Conspiracy People - Arthur C. Brooks

You may also like

жŷ ذóĿ׷_֤

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

The social fabric – breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy