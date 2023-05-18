Stillbirths in sows: How to avoid expensive losses

With an average of 1.5 stillborn piglets per litter, there is potential to reduce this proportion. The condition of the sows at birth plays an important role in preventing stillbirths. The animals should be neither too lean nor too fat, but in good breeding condition.

The sows must be able to cope with the enormous physical exertion involved in driving out (expulsion) the newborn. The back fat thickness of the sows before birth should therefore be 14 to 15 mm (first farrowing) or

14 to 16mm at the higher throw numbers.

In addition to an optimized supply of calcium to the pregnant sows, the animals must also be adequately supplied with crude fiber in the period close to birth. Hardly any other ingredient has such a high proportion of the health and well-being of the sows as the raw fiber source. The acceleration of births achieved through swellable substances in the feed contributes significantly to reducing the stillbirth rate.