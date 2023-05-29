Stilt enumerates the benefits of participatory democracy

Dr. Ahmed Tawala, a professor at the Polydisciplinary College in Errachidia, confirmed in a symposium organized by the Moroccan Organization for Democracy and Human Rights at the Cultural Center in Benguerir that participatory democracy constitutes a historic opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the state and the collective fabric of civil society.

Tawala stated that the strength of this partnership, from the point of view of the actors participating in the various regional, national and international consultative forums and meetings that have been completed, is achieved by valuing the gains of the transition stations towards democracy that Morocco has witnessed cumulatively since the beginning of independence, passing through the struggle of all living forces and state institutions to establish a democratic life. sound and ending with the stage of approving the 2011 constitution and the resulting development of a new political climate.

The lecturer went on to say that the establishment of the features of this participatory model can only follow a straight line that is upward and irreversible, as this requires the state and civil society to download and activate it on the ground and continue to supervise it within the framework of national responsibility and intellectual and cultural openness to the various civil orientations that abound in society. Moroccan.

According to Tawalah, participatory democracy is based on constitutional principles that emphasized the building of a democratic state in which right and law prevail. Its pillars are participation, pluralism, good governance, and laying the foundations for a solidarity society in which everyone enjoys security, freedom, dignity, equality, equal opportunities, welfare, and social justice within the scope of the correlation between citizenship rights and duties.

The university professor went on to say that “participatory democracy aims to “democratize” democracy itself; Because it creates a new mechanism that allows citizen participation in a consultative process within the Territorial Community Council, based on equal opportunities and equal rights.

Based on this approach, complete Tawalah, we can consider that the territorial community represents a “school for learning democracy” and an exemplary space for practicing democracy through local representation, as “local democracy” is a fundamental principle of the principles on which local development is based.

Tawalah went on to say: “In this context, the population has the right to view administrative decisions, public deals, contracts and agreements concluded by the elected councils of the territorial councils, and they also have the right to request or form consultations on the feasibility and legitimacy of executive decisions taken at the local level.

The professor at the Polydisciplinary College in Errachidia concluded that “adopting the participatory democracy approach is an affirmation of the citizen’s right to obtain the opportunity to inform, consult and participate in the elected councils of the territorial councils and follow up on completed projects and participate in their evaluation,” adding that “these processes require the councils of the elected in the territorial communes to improve With the culture of listening, interaction, sharing responsibility and knowledge with the citizen, and openness to the actors of society from civil society and the private sector.