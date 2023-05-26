Stimulate the desire for technological innovation and light up the dream of technological innovation. The 2023 Hengyang Science and Technology Week and the 6th Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition will be launched- Selected by City and State- Hunan Online

Huasheng Online News on May 26 (Reporter Chen Hongfei, Correspondent Liu Ling) “Hengyang Science and Technology Week and the 6th Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition entered Hunan High-speed Railway Vocational College, providing teachers and students with an opportunity to enter the palace of science and receive cultural influence. “Today, the 2023 Hengyang Science and Technology Week and the Sixth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition kicked off. According to Wu Weisheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the college, it has stimulated the students’ desire for technological innovation and illuminated their dreams of technological innovation.

In recent years, Hunan High-speed Railway Vocational College has vigorously promoted the college’s technological innovation, science popularization, and innovation and entrepreneurship, and successfully created a national maker space, a national industry-university-research cooperation innovation demonstration base, a national innovation center, and a national employment and entrepreneurship innovation practice demonstration base. , National-level specialization and special new industry college, successfully established a provincial engineering research center, a science popularization base, and a social science popularization base. Formed a strong cultural atmosphere of innovation, creation and entrepreneurship.

Scientific and technological innovation and popularization of science are the two wings of innovation and development. “In 2022, Hengyang City will successfully pass the assessment and acceptance of the national innovative city. Its innovation capability will be among the top 100 in the country. The efficiency of scientific and technological innovation will rank first in the province. Many scientific and technological innovations will be praised and commended by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Provincial Department of Science and Technology.” Hengyang. Zhu Chunguang, deputy mayor of the city, said that the province took the lead in promulgating the reform plan of the scientific and technological system and mechanism, carrying out the risk compensation reform of knowledge value credit loans of scientific and technological enterprises, and carrying out the establishment of innovation consortiums. There are 3 new national-level scientific and technological innovation platforms and 20 provincial-level ones.

The theme of this year’s Science and Technology Week is “Loving Science and Advocating Science”. Zhu Chunguang required all levels and departments of Hengyang City to continue to carry out science and technology week and other related science popularization activities, enhance the awareness of technological innovation, improve the scientific literacy of the whole people, and promote the high-quality development of scientific and technological innovation and science popularization in the city.

Zhou Jianyuan, member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, said that by 2022, the total number of high-tech enterprises in the province will exceed 14,000, the total number of small and medium-sized technology enterprises will exceed 19,000, the added value of high-tech industries will exceed one trillion yuan, and the province’s regional innovation The ability has been promoted to the 8th in the country, and the scientific and technological innovation work of our province has been commended and encouraged by the State Council for hard work.

It is understood that the State Council regards the third week of May every year as the science and technology activity week. Over the past 23 years, it has gradually developed into a brand of mass scientific and technological activities with high public participation and great social influence in the province.

