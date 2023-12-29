Home » Stimulus check of $2,500 in direct payment will arrive before this date in the United States
Stimulus check of $2,500 in direct payment will arrive before this date in the United States

Stimulus check of $2,500 in direct payment will arrive before this date in the United States

The state of Montana is still sending out direct payments to its residents as the year 2023 comes to a close. Eligible individuals have until December 31 to receive a stimulus check of $2,500.00 USD, which is being provided as a personal income tax refund.

Individual taxpayers in Montana can receive checks of $1,250.00 USD, while married couples filing jointly will receive the full amount of $2,500.00 USD.

To qualify for this financial aid, residents must meet certain requirements. They must have been residents of Montana for the entire 2021 tax year, file a 2020 and 2021 Montana tax return, and not be claimed as a dependent on another tax return, among other criteria.

However, there might be delays in receiving the stimulus check for those who have outstanding debts with the state, have not responded to notices from the Montana Department of Revenue, or have lost a notification from the department.

The Montana Department of Revenue has outlined these possible reasons for delays and urged residents to contact the department if they have any questions about their stimulus check.

Residents in Montana who believe they are eligible for this financial aid should ensure they meet all the requirements and address any potential delays to receive their stimulus check before the year ends.

