Stimulus checks of $1,400 dollars in the United States. You still have time to request it

The United States federal government is set to roll out another round of economic stimulus checks, this time totaling $1,400, according to the newspaper Marca. Unlike the previous smaller stimulus payments, these monthly checks are being implemented as a reality in the country.

The recently enacted stimulus bill ensures that this specific benefit to help people with their federal taxes will go into effect next year, contributing to boosting the American economy. Recipients who meet the requirements will receive a stimulus check in addition to the six total payments corresponding to the child tax credit, which they typically claim as part of their taxes.

One notable group that is set to benefit from the upcoming stimulus checks are parents who had a newborn at any time in 2021. They will reportedly be eligible for an additional stimulus payment worth $1,400, which they will receive when filing 2022 federal tax returns. In addition to this payment, parents will also be able to access the temporarily increased child tax credit, particularly if they have a newborn in 2021.

In terms of eligibility, U.S. citizens earning more than $75,000 will no longer be eligible to receive the checks. The maximum limit to receive the full payment will be $80,000 for single individuals and $160,000 for married couples. According to data from the USCB, the median household income was $68,703 in 2019.

For those who have already applied and are awaiting their stimulus check, they can visit the irs.gov website to check the status. By entering their Social Security number, they can access the status of the check and address any issues or concerns by contacting the IRS authority.

The total economic assistance provided in 2021 was $1.9 trillion, providing stimulus checks and direct payments to millions of Americans, in addition to child support payments and an extension of unemployment benefits. This has been crucial in providing financial assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

