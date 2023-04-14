Home News Stink flowers bloomed in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu
News

Stink flowers bloomed in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu

by admin
Stink flowers bloomed in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu

Stinkbugs grow in the yard of Aita Möldri in Haapsalla. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Stinkbugs grow in the yard of Aita Möldri in Haapsalla. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

In less than a month, three skunk flowers that wintered in the cellar of Aita Möldri from Haapsala grew half-meter fleshy stems and blossomed.

“You can grow up to five centimeters a day,” said Mölder. The flowers of the skunk flower, or titan root, which belongs to the family of worts, resemble calla, but are the color of raw meat and shine like carrion.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleVorms school is looking for eight teachers

See also  School-work alternation, Valditara: "The rules must be reviewed: more protection for students"

You may also like

The Lord of the Rings Gollum: PC requirements...

More than 3.5 million lives would be saved...

“I’m practicing for when it’s full.”

The Accademia della Crusca: “In Italy we are...

Maniema: COMICO provides assistance to detainees in Kindu...

How are the prices of the family basket...

Comprehensively deepening reform and expanding high-level opening to...

“Guy Ritchie told me not to memorize my...

Badminton will reach the National Games at a...

Bernini: starting next year for Medicine, opening positions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy