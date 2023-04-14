In less than a month, three skunk flowers that wintered in the cellar of Aita Möldri from Haapsala grew half-meter fleshy stems and blossomed.

“You can grow up to five centimeters a day,” said Mölder. The flowers of the skunk flower, or titan root, which belongs to the family of worts, resemble calla, but are the color of raw meat and shine like carrion.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!