STISSS tries to justify misuse of union dues to obtain loans for personal purposes

Jul 29, 2023, 2:08 pm

The General Secretariat of the Union of Workers of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (STISSS) issued a message in response to recent accusations about financial operations, where it is evident that they use union dues to obtain loans for personal purposes.

“This Board of Directors has had to pay large costs that previous managers executed (…) that is why as a legal entity we resort to acquiring loans that we currently continue to pay,” reads part of the message.

Last Friday, July 28, evidence of million-dollar financial operations carried out by Ricardo Monge was leaked, which were requested through union dues as a guarantee for the financing of the loans. Among these is one for an amount of more than $245 thousand dollars.

In recent days, the general secretary of the STISSS has generated controversy due to his affinity with the ARENA party, which is why he is supporting demonstrations against the government, excusing himself on the grounds of fighting for the rights of medical personnel in the face of “outrages” committed by the health authorities.

