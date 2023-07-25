STOCK FOCUS: Hellofresh soars to the top of the MDax – Kepler starts with ‘Buy’

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Hellofresh shares rose sharply on Tuesday thanks to a positive analyst comment. The papers of the recipe box mailer rose by almost six percent to 24.85 euros by the late afternoon and thus exceeded the exponential 200-day average line, which is used as a measure of the long-term trend. In addition, the share certificates took the MDax lead with the jump in price. The index of medium-sized stocks has recently increased only moderately.

The analysis company Kepler had started the evaluation of the Hellofresh shares with “Buy” and a price target of 27 euros. Based on this classification, Kepler Cheuvreux expects the shares to have an absolute upside potential of at least ten percent over the next twelve months.

Expert Sven Sauer considers the paper’s valuation undemanding and believes that expansion into the ready-to-eat market should accelerate growth again and that Hellofresh will return to “healthy growth” in the second half of the year. He also pointed to the company’s solid fundamentals, including a dominant market position, higher barriers to entry after infrastructure investments, low inventory requirements and a strong balance sheet./la/he

