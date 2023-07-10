Stock market AI boom: Cathie Wood: These new AI stocks are now in her portfolio!

Cathie Wood’s fund company Ark Invest bought shares for a quarter billion US dollars in June. The US star investor continues to rely on the AI ​​boom: the three largest investments are all related to AI.

Wood’s biggest single investment in June was according to the Handelsblatt Twilio: She bought shares in the company, which offers an AI cloud communication platform, for $83.8 million. Teradyne is new to Wood’s portfolio and at the same time the second-largest single investment at a good 40 million US dollars. The company builds test systems for microprocessors, which are essential for AI applications. Wood also took a stake in Meta, Facebook’s parent company, for the first time. She acquired nearly $40 million worth of Meta shares in June. Meta has been increasingly using AI lately and has developed the ChatGPT alternative I-JEPA, among other things.

Other big investments by the star investor in June included Pagerduty ($22 million), Block ($15.6 million), Coinbase ($15.3 million), Robinhood ($11.7 million), Teladoc ($10.4 million), Crispr Therapeutics ($9.9 million) and Zoom ($8.5 million).

The base prospectus as well as the final terms and the basic information sheets can be obtained by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further hints to this advertisement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

