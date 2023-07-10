Home » Stock market AI boom: Cathie Wood: These new AI stocks are now in her portfolio!
Cathie Wood’s fund company Ark Invest bought shares for a quarter billion US dollars in June. The US star investor continues to rely on the AI ​​boom: the three largest investments are all related to AI.

Wood’s biggest single investment in June was according to the Handelsblatt Twilio: She bought shares in the company, which offers an AI cloud communication platform, for $83.8 million. Teradyne is new to Wood’s portfolio and at the same time the second-largest single investment at a good 40 million US dollars. The company builds test systems for microprocessors, which are essential for AI applications. Wood also took a stake in Meta, Facebook’s parent company, for the first time. She acquired nearly $40 million worth of Meta shares in June. Meta has been increasingly using AI lately and has developed the ChatGPT alternative I-JEPA, among other things.

Other big investments by the star investor in June included Pagerduty ($22 million), Block ($15.6 million), Coinbase ($15.3 million), Robinhood ($11.7 million), Teladoc ($10.4 million), Crispr Therapeutics ($9.9 million) and Zoom ($8.5 million).

