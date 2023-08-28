Stock market: continued bad phase? Does not have to be!

Many negative signs – stock market in August blues

The losses on both sides of the Atlantic are sometimes considerable. They show the August blues in the markets. The DAX as well as the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ lost feathers. Investors worldwide have been reducing their equity positioning for weeks. The reasons are due to the current situation: higher capital market interest rates, the sluggish recovery in China, the downgrading of the US credit rating and renewed speculation about a possible interest rate hike by the Fed and the ECB. The associated setback of around five percent on the global stock markets is the first significant loss since mid-March.

Leading indicator hits lowest level since November 2020

In addition to the more cautious positioning on the futures markets, it is also worth noting that equity funds have seen outflows of over US$ 2 billion in the past few days. This is consistent with the fact that the purchasing managers’ index for the private sector in the euro zone fell significantly to 47.0 points. The leading indicator for the economy thus reached its lowest level since November 2020. Germany was mainly responsible for the disappointing data: Here the overall index fell from 48.5 to 44.7 points. And the ifo business climate index also fell for the fourth month in a row. The tendency: clearly negative. As a result, the futures markets are now pricing in a higher probability of an interest rate pause by the ECB in September due to the weak economic development.

Although the economy is improving in the USA, the mood remains depressed. CNN’s “Fear & Greed” sentiment indicator fell to 48 points last month after reading 82 points a month ago, suggesting a heavily overbought market. Bank of America’s Bull & Bear Index is also in neutral territory at 4.2 points. On the other hand, the latest economic data according to the global “City Economic Surprise Index” has been rather positive. But whether you like it or not: everything still depends on the central banks.

Fed to pause rate hikes in September?

And here the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole did not provide the hoped-for clarity about future US monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve is ready to raise interest rates further if necessary to fight inflation, Powell said. Consumer prices in the USA are still too high. However, Powell also signaled that the Fed would proceed cautiously. It is possible that there will be a pause in interest rate hikes at the next Fed meeting in September.

ECB in trouble

And the ECB? She’s in a bind. Because of the ongoing weakness in the economy, it should actually be cutting interest rates again, but it can’t do this because inflation is still too high, the Fed’s continued restrictive policy and its previously “hawkish” statements. ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed in Jackson Hole that the fight against high inflation was not yet won. This means that the ECB must stick to a tight monetary policy until a medium-term inflation rate of two percent is reached, according to Lagarde. However, she did not mention that the European economy is on the wane.

Does the market rotate in September after the “summer thunderstorm”?

Let’s stay with the bad news for a moment – or is it good? The sentiment for shares surveyed by the analysis company sentix has collapsed dramatically in the past few days. The mood level brings back memories of September 2022, it says there. The sentiment signal at the time marked the beginning of a major downward movement. Is that the case again, then the current situation is just a “summer thunderstorm”?

Then, to paraphrase Warren Buffett, the motto could soon be: “Buy when the guns fire!” Then comes the time for anti-cyclical action, as we like it as value investors. That is why we are not fully invested with our Frankfurt equity fund for foundations, but keep our powder dry to some extent. On the other hand, we remain true to our top values ​​such as the French insurer SCOR, as well as Microsoft, secunet Security Networks and Alphabet. Because they are solidly positioned and get through stormy stock market times well. And if there is a recovery, then we are in good shape anyway with our Frankfurt UCITS ETF – Modern Value, because it is always 100 percent invested.

