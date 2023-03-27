Fed remains on its rate hike path

In particular, the statement by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the US Federal Reserve is not planning any interest rate cuts this year has disappointed many optimists who had expected an interest rate pause due to the recent banking turmoil. But Powell and his colleagues are in a bind: they don’t want to stall the economy or make life even harder for the banks. On the other hand, they have to fight the still high inflation. So: The Fed raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75 to 5.00 percent. Due to the stricter financing conditions, the central bank’s projection now shows only one further interest rate hike this year. For the time being, interest rate hikes will not be abandoned – despite growing concerns about the banking sector. On the other hand, there are signs of significant interest rate cuts in the coming year. Anyway!

The downside of US Federal Reserve policy

But many market participants fear that the stricter financing conditions could further weaken the economy. This cannot be entirely dismissed out of hand. Past rate hikes have already wreaked havoc on some regional US banks. The bankruptcy of California’s Silicon Valley Bank would probably not have happened in this form without the turnaround in interest rates. Powell said that tightening financing conditions for households and companies would have the same effect as interest rate hikes. However, he also pointed out that all further decisions are data-dependent. The service sector and the labor market remain very strong. In the context of the decline in overall economic demand, however, rising unemployment is to be expected. That, too, is one of the downsides of US central bank policy.

It can therefore remain uncomfortable on the stock exchanges. Further price reductions are quite possible. But that shouldn’t take too long. Since the stock market always thinks far ahead, the prospect of interest rates falling again should boost prices in the second half of the year at the latest. That also drives our optimism. That’s why we continue to rely on our quality stocks. And that both in our Frankfurt equity fund for foundations and in the Frankfurt UCITS-ETF – Modern Value. Even if we continue to assume that the markets will remain volatile for the time being.

New in the ETF: Apple, ASML and SCOR

Let’s stay with the Frankfurt UCITS ETF – Modern Value. It depicts the Frankfurt Modern Value Index. This contains our 25 top stocks and is always 100 percent invested. So the market timing aspect doesn’t matter. We pre-select companies from our investment universe in the tradition of the four simple principles of value investing. We find companies with economic moats and an attractive margin of safety, preferably owner-managed. Mr. Market provides the patient investor with a cheap entry point over time and is reflected in the index in the form of quarterly rebalancing.

These principles result in the most important decision criterion, the total shareholder return (TSR). The figure reflects the stock’s expected total return over the next 5 years, which is composed of price development, dividend payments and share buybacks. To this end, we invest according to our sustainable exclusion criteria.

Now the regular rebalancing was due again. Every three months, the 25 stocks in the index are reset to their original weighting of four percent per stock and swapped according to the TSR criteria. The credit card provider VISA, the US software company Autodesk and the online travel portal Booking Holdings had to leave the index. New additions include Apple, the Dutch manufacturer of machines for chip production ASML, and the French insurance group SCOR.

SCOR: Strong insurance group from France

SCOR may be less familiar to many investors. Alongside Munich Re, Swiss RE, Hannover Re and Berkshire Hathaway, the Group is one of the first-class reinsurers and benefits from its long-term customer relationships. SCOR is also a so-called composite insurer – i.e. life and non-life insurer. The group is also a beneficiary of rising interest rates and has an AA balance sheet strength rating. Compared to its peers, the SCOR share is currently interesting with a P/E ratio of less than 7. Munich Re, for example, is currently trading at a P/E ratio of over 12, and Hannover Re is almost at P/E ratios of 16. However, modern value isn’t just about the fundamental numbers, it’s the business model and management.