Stock market: The “sick man” and the big techs

Germany is the “Sick Man of Europe” again

“Sick Man of Europe” was the title of the British ‘Economist’ in 2004. Germany lagged behind all other countries. And if you look at the most recent growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), you can get the impression that history is repeating itself! As the only one of 22 industrialized countries examined, growth in Germany will weaken by minus 0.3 percent. And the latest figures for the ifo business climate index do not bode well either. He’s gone back for the third year in a row. Experts regard this as a signal of a recession. High energy prices, rising interest rates and declining foreign demand are just a few of the factors that are ailing the German economy. The Association of the Chemical Industry expects production to fall by eight percent in the second half of the year and sales to fall by 14 percent. Those are frightening numbers.

The stock exchange decouples itself from the real economy

And what is the stock market doing? It remains at a high level. The Dax has even marked a new all-time high with 6,464 points. The real economy and the stock market are indeed interwoven, but they do not run in the same way. While the capital markets are anticipating the end of the rate hike cycle and pinning their hopes on the boost provided by artificial intelligence, the tight monetary policy is now having a braking effect on the real economy.

Both the US Federal Reserve and the ECB are continuing to tighten interest rates, as the most recent increases have shown. The Fed has now raised interest rates for the eleventh time, and the ECB nine times as well. Is this the end of the cycle? Fed Chairman Powell and his ECB counterpart Lagarde are still leaving all options open, because the fight against inflation is not yet won, as both emphasize.

Profit warnings and cashed annual forecasts

As a result, profit warnings and missed annual targets are now the order of the day. Siemens Energy, Lanxess and BASF are representative of others.

But interest rates are now also high in the USA. The range recently decided by the Fed is 5.25 to 5.5 percent. This is the highest level in 22 years. And this tight monetary policy is already leaving its mark on America’s economy, even if GDP growth has recently been quite decent. And what are the big tech companies doing around Apple & Co.? They continue to surprise the analysts and shine with magnificent numbers. This is also reflected in the portfolios of our mandates such as the Frankfurt equity fund for foundations and our Frankfurt UCITS ETF – Modern Value.

Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon convince

Whether Microsoft, Alphabet or Amazon, they were all able to convince with their quarterly figures. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has surpassed all expectations thanks to advertising, cloud computing, and YouTube. The stock has made a decent jump and the group has delivered really respectable figures. One can say that the cloud is used properly here. Software giant Microsoft also beat expectations for the fourth fiscal quarter, largely due to continued growth in its cloud business. Since the start of the year, the share has gained more than 30 percent. Things are looking similarly good at Amazon, which is now entering the US mobile communications market with Prime. Amazon is now selling its Prime members discounted mobile phone contracts from the UD provider Dish. For $25 a month, customers get 5G Internet access. This special tariff “Boost Infinite” includes unlimited data volume. And continued potential for profitable growth. Meta and Netflix numbers also looked promising.

Big techs convince with good quarterly figures

Many investors feared that the big tech bubble was about to burst. But the quarterly figures presented speak a different language. The billions in profits will continue to bubble up. Even if a certain amount of caution certainly doesn’t hurt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

