News

by admin
Meme stocks, i.e. stocks that go viral on social networks, were popular with private investors again and again in 2022, although these temporary price rockets often backfire for investors.

Meme stocks promise the fulfillment of a classic but usually unrealistic hope of many investors: find the absolute high-flyer stock early on, then get out at the right moment and make a lot of money with it.

Today, everything is discussed and experiences exchanged via social media – including the stock market, of course. Due to the worldwide reach and the enormous number of users, it is relatively easy nowadays on relevant portals to draw the attention of many investors to usually rather unknown, small-cap stocks, so that rapid price jumps can occur as a result. The papers of AMC Entertainment, Varta, Eastman Kodak, Workhouse or Gamestop are among the best-known meme stocks.

Guest Author: Dr. Marc Oliver Lux

