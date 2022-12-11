Few men, fewer escorts. The union of police workers Siulp intervenes in the debate sparked by the statements of the former Minister for Relations with Parliament, Federico D’Incà, who still has the escort even now that he is no longer in Parliament and has returned to being an analyst IT, due to the threats that have reached him from the no vaxes: «The Belluno police station does not have an escort unit, or an office (with related staff) dedicated to escorting, an activity that is guaranteed by qualified personnel but who lend service in the various branches of the police headquarters», observes the provincial secretary Albino Rossa, «every commitment, therefore, which concerns escort and protection services, constitutes a parallel subtraction of resources which are diverted from ordinary tasks, entails a burden in the management of services and an increase in workloads on the remaining staff with inevitable repercussions also on the service rendered to the community. Surely the service intended for the former minister represents a considerable operational load, since we are dealing with personalities residing in the province whose police headquarters must take full responsibility for the entire protection “package”.

The period is not easy, because many personalities arrive in the area: «In this scenario, learning that the ex-minister’s wish is to return as soon as possible to the rhythms of a “normal” life, without an escort, can only be reconciled with the vision and hope of this union. It being understood that it is right to protect those exposed to threats and violence, it is equally important to revoke the device when these conditions no longer exist, promptly returning men and resources to ordinary services for the benefit of the community. If the ex-minister’s need for protection has ceased, it means that reassuring indicators have taken over in favor of him with the equally positive result in terms of rationalization of services and the use of policemen ».