UDINE. On Tuesday 9 August, the local police officers carried out the recovery of the bicycles reported as abandoned in the territory of the Municipality of Udine. “The abandonment of bicycles – commented the mayor Pietro Fontanini – becomes a real problem for the community, both because it is often stolen vehicles, and because the accumulation of the same creates a situation of degradation and prevents to those who his two wheels to be able to take advantage of the racks that the Municipality makes available to citizens ”.

In detail, forty-five cycles were removed, fifteen of which were disposed of as scrap, and an electric scooter. The remaining vehicles were taken to the Public Relations Office. “I would like to thank the local police officers for this intervention and for the commitment with which they guard our territory every day, keeping it as safe and decent as possible”, concludes Fontanini.