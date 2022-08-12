Listen to the audio version of the article

Stolen from Puglia – and precisely from the Taranto area, which in ancient times was the capital of Magna Graecia -, ended up in the USA, in Los Angeles, at the Paul Getty Museum, the sculptural group of “Orpheus and the sirens” returns to Italy in September. Returned from the Getty Museum itself. And after the exhibition in Rome, the National Archaeological Museum of Taranto (MarTa) is a candidate to host the group. A homecoming in essence. Which is also shared by the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini.

The group dates back to the fourth century BC, depicts a seated poet and two sirens and they are life-size figures. Italy had been claiming their restitution along with other cultural assets as early as 2006. The three sculptures, which the Courts have established come from illegal excavations in Italy, will be shipped to Rome next month with an operation that the Getty Museum is coordinating with the Ministry of Culture. According to the Antiques Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York, “the evidence persuaded us that the statues were stolen illegally and that they should be returned in accordance with Getty policy.” The exhibits have already been removed from the Getty exhibit. The same judicial office also worked on the return to Italy of 142 archaeological finds, many of which came from the collection of Michael Steinhardt, a New York financier.

Special operation for the return to Italy

The return to Italy is very delicate. The three pieces of the group “Orpheus and the Sirens” are in fact extremely fragile and for their repatriation the Los Angeles Museum thinks of “specially designed equipment and procedures”.

The return of the group will be followed by another return to Italy from the USA. There are four other pieces, including a gigantic marble head of a divinity, dating back to the second century AD, an incense burner from the Etruscan era, from the fourth century BC, an ancient mold for casting pendant earrings and an oil painting from the 1800s (“The Oracle of Delphi”) by the Neapolitan Camillo Miola, known as Biacca. These last pieces, never exhibited in the Los Angeles Museum, had not been stolen but purchased by Getty in the 1970s and 1996.

The minister: we will return the work to its territory of origin

“Thanks to the collaboration between the Carabinieri Protection of Cultural Heritage Command and the US authorities, the magnificent sculptural group Orfeo e le sirene, currently at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, will return to Italy, from where it had been illegally exported following its discovery in course of a clandestine excavation in the Taranto area. In the next few weeks the work will return and will initially be exhibited at the Museum of Saved Art and then soon be returned to its territory of origin as is now customary ”, comments Minister Franceschini. “I thank the women and men of the CCTPC and of our diplomatic corps – adds Franceschini – for the commitment, professionalism and determination with which they have achieved this extraordinary result, which brings back to Italy a work of exceptional value”.