Stolen motorcycles recovered in southern Huila

They managed to recover 5 motorcycles that had been stolen in the south of the department of Huila, using modalities such as robbery or hauling.

By activating the padlock plan and requesting background information, the police authorities were able to locate and recover these motorcycles in different locations in the region. Two of them have already been delivered to their rightful owners, who showed their gratitude and relief by getting their vehicles back.

The other three motorcycles are currently in the process of procedures for their return, being made available to the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the corresponding procedures.

The recovery actions took place in the municipalities of Pitalito, Suaza, Guadalupe and in the town of San Adolfo in Acevedo. These achievements add to the continuous efforts of the National Police to fight crime and protect the patrimony of citizens.

So far this year, the National Police in the department of Huila has recovered a total of 312 motorcycles, which represents an increase of 23% compared to the previous year. These results demonstrate the commitment of the authorities in the fight against vehicle theft and their dedication to restoring peace of mind to the community.

The Police have indicated that they will continue to strengthen their crime prevention and control actions, as well as promoting citizen participation to report any suspicious situation or criminal act. Likewise, a call is made to citizens to take additional security measures, such as the use of anti-theft devices and constant surveillance of their vehicles, in order to avoid being victims of theft.