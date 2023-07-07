Home » Stoltenberg sees agreement on Sweden joining NATO “within reach”
Stoltenberg sees agreement on Sweden joining NATO "within reach"

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. (AP/dpa/Virginia Mayo)

Then the Turkish President Erdogan and the Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson should speak again about the topic. Stoltenberg said he wanted to close the gap between the two countries. He was very optimistic: the decision to join Sweden was “within reach”. The NATO Secretary General had previously met Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan and his Swedish colleague Billstrom in Brussels.

Hungary has not yet agreed either

Turkey and Hungary are the only ones of the 31 NATO countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s Act of Accession. Turkey accuses the Scandinavian country of being a haven for terrorists, which means above all members of the PKK. In addition, Erdogan had sharply criticized the recent burning of the Koran in Stockholm. The reason for the Hungarian rejection so far is likely to be Sweden’s criticism of a lack of rule of law in Hungary.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 7th, 2023.

