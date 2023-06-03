Home » Stoltenberg urges NATO to increase its production of ammunition after “exhausting reserves” in shipments to Ukraine
Stoltenberg urges NATO to increase its production of ammunition after “exhausting reserves” in shipments to Ukraine

The increase in production is necessary to meet “new, more ambitious targets,” the alliance’s secretary general noted, referring to future arms deliveries to kyiv.

NATO member countries have to sign more contracts with defense companies to increase their production of munitions, depleted by supplies to Ukraine, the alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg.

In addition, he expressed his hope that the allies agree on a plan of actions for the military industry within the framework of the alliance’s summit, scheduled for July. The plan should stipulate how to increase the joint production and procurement of ammunition, as well as ensure its interoperability and standardization.

“Until now, the allies have exhausted reserves to be able to support Ukraine: it is not a sustainable path, so we need to increase production to meet these new, more ambitious targets,” Stoltenberg noted. He added that to facilitate contacts, NATO has invited industry representatives to the defense ministers’ meeting to be held this month in Brussels.

Stoltenberg also noted that the military bloc has already agreed new guidelines for ammunition, including 155mm artillery shells, to ensure that member countries have more reserves both to continue supporting Ukraine and to ensure their own needs.

Likewise, the official addressed the issue of military investment by NATO members. “We expect the allies to achieve 2% [del PIB] as soon as absolutely possible, because the war in Ukraine has shown the urgency of this,” he stressed. However, only 8 of the 31 NATO members currently meet that goal.

